WATCH: Gigantic fish weighing 30 kg caught in Bhadrak!

Bhadrak: A 5 feet long fish weighing nearly 30 kilograms have been recovered by some fishermen in Odisha’s Bhadrak district. The fish has been recovered from the Bramhani River near Piteipur village under Dhamnagar block of the district.

The water level of the river has increased a lot due to heavy rain in the state for the past few days. As the water level is high, it becomes easier for the fishermen to catch fish. Hence the local fishermen were catching fish on Thursday when the huge fish got trapped in the net of one Ashok Tarai.

As the fish is huge and no one had seen such huge fish earlier, large number of people gathered on the spot to see it.

This kind of fishes are basically found in hilly areas. The fishes are big and can be easily visible in water bodies, hence they are easier to catch. However, the weight of this fish is estimated to be around 25 to 30 kilograms. The age of this fish will be about 5 to 7 years and have spins in it.