Nayagarh: A giant python has been caught in the fishing net from the river in Manipur village under Bhapur block of Nayagarh district in Odisha today.

According to reports, the python is around 15 ft long and a crowd gathered in the village to see the giant snake.

Later, the officials of forest department arrived at the spot, rescued the python and released it into a forest nearby.

Watch the video below to witness the gigantic reptile.