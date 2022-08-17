flood in bhubaneswar

WATCH: Flood Waters Inundate Parts Of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The flood waters of Daya river, one of the tributaries of Mahanadi had been rising since Hirakud sluice gates were opened.

It is noteworthy that flood waters have inundated the low-lying parts of the capital city of Odisha today.

The flood water have entered Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar.

The situation was so bad that people were seen fleeing their homes with bare minimum necessities.

The Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire services personnel were seen rescuing the locals after floodwater from Daya River entered Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar.

WATCH THE RESCUE VIDEO HERE:

