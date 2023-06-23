Watch: Fire fighters rescue 18-month-old girl from 30 feet deep well in Balangir

Balangir: In a heartwarming incident, a team of fire fighters successfully rescued an 18-month-old girl from a 30 feet deep open well in Odisha’s Balangir district today.

One Adyasha Biswal of Padampur village fell in the 30 feet deep open well. It is not yet known under what circumstances the minor girl fell in the well.

Soon, the Balangir Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot after getting information about Adyasha and rescued her successfully this afternoon. They also shifted Adyasha to nearby medical for necessary treatment.

Doctor who attended Adyasha informed that health condition is stable and she is safe.

Locals along with Adyasha’s family members said that she got her life back only because of the quick and heroic actions of the fire fighters, who put their lives at risk and rescued her.

Meanwhile, the heartwarming rescue operation of the fire fighters has been praised by people of all walks of life.