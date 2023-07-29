WATCH: Fight in Bhubaneswar due to alleged love triangle

Bhubaneswar: A fight allegedly between three lovers on a busy street in the capital city of Bhubaneswar has been captured on video.

According to reports, the video has been captured in the temple city of Odisha in front of the Chandrashekharpur police station. In the video, it can be clearly seen that a girl and two men are involved in a serious brawl.

As the video progresses it can be clearly seen, the girl and one of the guys beat up the other guy and tear open his shirt right on the middle of a busy street.

It is worth mentioning that, the girl along with her present boyfriend beat up her ex-boyfriend in front of the police station. However the exact reason of the fight is yet to be ascertained. Reportedly one of them had not returned money taken as loan from the girl.

The onlookers immediately reported the incident in the Chandrashekharpur police station and a complaint was lodged relating to the matter.

The police has started a probe in this case. A detailed report is awaited.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: