Videos of animal fight on social media are quite viral and they are also well liked on the internet. You must have seen many videos of Sher Ki Jung. But this time, there was a fight between Snake and Mongoose fight. Both are considered enemies. Wherever the two animals collide, the fight will certainly take place. This time, the fight between the two roads was seen, whose video is becoming quite viral on social media.

It can be seen in the video that the first snake attack Mongoose tried to attack the mongoose. Mongoose retaliated and started attacking him. First he hit her tail. Then grabbed the mouth. The snake started leaving the fight. But Mongoose did not want to give up the fight. As soon as the snake ran, he grabbed the snake’s mouth and took it and went towards his area.

This video has been shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Officer Dr. Abdul Qayum. “This is absolutely natural. I am happy that no crusader jumped in to save either species. It’s the survival of fittest which prevails in #nature Vid-WA,” he captioned the video.

He shared this video on August 18, which has had more than 10.5 k views so far. Also, around 800 likes and more than 150 re-tweets and comments have come.

This is absolutely natural. I am happy that no crusader jumped in to save either species. It’s the survival of fittest which prevails in #nature

Vid-WA. @IfsJagan @vivek4wild pic.twitter.com/RtsR5LosnI — Dr Abdul Qayum, IFS (@drqayumiitk) August 18, 2020

People found the war between the two quite dangerous. People have given such reactions in the comments.