Watch: Farmers destroy cabbage plantation over distress sale in Odisha

Bargarh: Farmers in Bargarh districts were seen destroying their cabbage plantation on acres of land over distress sale in Odisha.

Alleging that people are not ready to pay even Rs 1.50 paisa per cabbage, some farmers of Ganchiatikra village under Sadar block of the district trampled huge amounts of cabbages with tractors.

The farmers claimed that the district administration did not set up a cold storage in the district for storing vegetables even after repeated requests.

The distressed farmers also demanded the state government should decide the minimum support price (MSP) for vegetables as it has been done for paddy.

