Pic Credits: ANI

WATCH: Family In Odisha Bids Tearful Adieu To Their Pet

Parlakhemundi: In a heart-touching video, a family bids a tearful adieu to their pet of 17 years in Paralakhemundi district of Odisha.

The video shared by leading news agency ANI, shows a bereaved family in Paralakhemundi bidding a tearful goodbye to their pet dog, Anjali.

The family performed the dog’s last rites as per traditional Hindu rituals yesterday when it died after being with them for 17 years.

The owner of the dog identified as Tunnu Gouda also took out a funeral procession for his pet with drummers and a number of people joining in.

