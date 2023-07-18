WATCH: Elephant enters SUM hospital area in Bhubaneswar

The residents of Bhubaneswar were in a state of panic as a wild elephant was seen loitering in Bharatpur area on Monday night.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
elephant in bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Elephant terror in Bhubaneswar yet again, an elephant has been seen loitering on Bharatpur road near SUM Hospital.

According to reports, the pachyderm entered the SUM hospital area and broke a wall, then it went on to uproot the grill with its trunk.

The residents in the area were panic-stricken as they spotted the elephant loitering near their house in the Bharatpur area.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kalinga TV (@kalingatv24x7)

Recently on May 30, 2023 the residents of Bhubaneswar were in a state of panic as a wild elephant was seen loitering in Maitri Vihar area on Sunday night.

As per reports, the tusker strayed into the temple city of Bhubaneswar from Chandaka sanctuary from Bharatpur forest.

Reports say that, the wild elephant (a tusker) as seen in the video was roaming in the area for more than one hour before the residents shooed it towards Salia Sahi slum in Bhubaneswar.

The forest department officials were immediately pressed into action. The police was also involved in the act. After a long effort of almost more than an hour, the pachyderm left the city.

