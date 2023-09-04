WATCH: Elephant attacks bus in Odisha’s Rayagada, passengers panic stricken

Rayagada: A scary video of an elephant attack on a bus in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Monday has gone viral, said reliable reports. In the video it is clearly seen that, the elephant stopped the bus and broke the glass of the bus and tried pushing the bus with all its might.

People have been seen running helter and skelter in a state of mere panic as the elephant attacks bus in Odisha. Such a scene was seen and a video captured near Rayagada district of Odisha, very near to the Andhra Pradesh border.

The elephant in the video is seen stopping the bus named “Sri Vijay Durga”, a passenger bus which was coming to Parvathipuram in Andhra Pradesh to Kalyansingpur in Rayagada district of Odisha.

The elephant broke the glass of the bus full of passengers and pushed the bus back with its entire brute force, the act looks scary in the video. The passenger in the bus had a narrow escape from death, as seen clearly in the video.

In the video it is clearly seen that the passengers of the bus are alighting from the bus and running away as fast as they can to save their lives. After attacking the bus, the tusker is seen turning towards a man and running with full force to attack him. However, the man is seen outrunning the elephant and escaping successfully from its wrath.

The elephant as seen in the video was in a fit of rage and continued to create ruckus for almost more than 10 minutes. The elephant is believed to strayed onto the road from the nearby Kennu forest area in neighboring Andhra Pradesh. The video of the attack has gone viral.

Such elephant attacks have become common nowadays as these pachyderms are seen loitering into human settlement in search of food or shelter due to considerable decrease in forest cover.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE: