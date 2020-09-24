It was a proud moment for each and every Indians as two danancing group- the ‘V Unbeatable’ and ‘BAD Salsa’ from the country performed and brought electrifying energy on America’s Got Talent 2020 final stage on Wednesday night.

The V Unbeatable, who are the winner of season 2 of America’s Got Talent: The Champions and were the guests of the evening, teamed up with BAD Salsa, one of the ten finalists of AGT 2020.

They danced to the tune of ‘Bajne De Dhadak Dhadak’ from famous Bollywood film Bajirao Mastani.

The Unbeatable (known as Vikas Unbeatable) is a Mumbai-based dance crew. They rose to fame in India when they took part in the dance series Dance Plus for season 4 in 2018 and finished in the top 4. They received international coverage when they took part in season 14 of America’s Got Talent and received a Golden Buzzer from basketball player and guest judge Dwyane Wade.In February 2020, they won season 2 of America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

On the other hand, Bad Salsa, the salsa dancing duo of Sonali Majumdar and Sumanth Maroju from Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. They gained fame after winning the fourth season of India’s Got Talent. The duo then participated in the sixth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on Colors TV and finished at third place. Bad Salsa also competed in the Indian dance reality television series Dance Champions on Star Plus in 2017, finishing at tenth place.

Internationally, the duo has also participated in ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions and the fifteenth season of NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

Sonali Majumdar and Sumanth Maroju got standing ovation right from the audition to the final of the 15th edition of the AGT. However, they could not win the show as the winner was selected based on the public voting.

Brandon Leake just got crowned the winner of America’s Got Talent!”

Spoken word artist Brandon Leake got crowned the winner of America’s Got Talent 2020 while singing duo Broken Roots was declared as the runners-up of the show.

Watch the power-packed performance of V.Unbeatable and BAD Salsa at the finale of AGT 2020.