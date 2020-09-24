Watch Electrifying Energy Of Indians On America's Got Talent 2020 Final
Pic Credit: screenshot taken from the video shared by the America's Got Talent

Watch Electrifying Performance Of Indians On America’s Got Talent 2020 Final Stage

By Subadh Naik

It was a proud moment for each and every Indians as two danancing group- the ‘V Unbeatable’ and ‘BAD Salsa’ from the country performed and brought electrifying energy on America’s Got Talent 2020 final stage on Wednesday night.

The V Unbeatable, who are the winner of season 2 of America’s Got Talent: The Champions and were the guests of the evening, teamed up with BAD Salsa, one of the ten finalists of AGT 2020.

They danced to the tune of ‘Bajne De Dhadak Dhadak’ from famous Bollywood film Bajirao Mastani.

The Unbeatable (known as Vikas Unbeatable) is a Mumbai-based dance crew. They rose to fame in India when they took part in the dance series Dance Plus for season 4 in 2018 and finished in the top 4. They received international coverage when they took part in season 14 of America’s Got Talent and received a Golden Buzzer from basketball player and guest judge Dwyane Wade.In February 2020, they won season 2 of America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

V Unbeatable
Pic Credit: screenshot taken from the video shared by the America’s Got Talent

On the other hand, Bad Salsa, the salsa dancing duo of Sonali Majumdar and Sumanth Maroju from Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. They gained fame after winning the fourth season of India’s Got Talent. The duo then participated in the sixth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on Colors TV and finished at third place. Bad Salsa also competed in the Indian dance reality television series Dance Champions on Star Plus in 2017, finishing at tenth place.

Related News

America’s Got Talent 2020 winner is Brandon Leake;…

America’s Got Talent Final 2020: ‘Bad Salsa’ of India…

‘Bad Salsa’ of India enters finale of America’s Got…

America’s Got Talent Season 15: ‘Bad Salsa’ of India…

Internationally, the duo has also participated in ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions and the fifteenth season of NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

Sonali Majumdar and Sumanth Maroju got standing ovation right from the audition to the final of the 15th edition of the AGT. However, they could not win the show as the winner was selected based on the public voting.

Bad Salsa at AGT 2020
Pic Credit: screenshot taken from the video shared by the America’s Got Talent

Brandon Leake just got crowned the winner of America’s Got Talent!”

Spoken word artist Brandon Leake got crowned the winner of America’s Got Talent 2020 while singing duo Broken Roots was declared as the runners-up of the show.

Watch the power-packed performance of V.Unbeatable and BAD Salsa at the finale of AGT 2020.

You might also like
State

Bike Ambulance Service To Begin In Odisha’s Koraput Soon

State

349 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar, Tally Inches Close To 20k Mark

Entertainment

NCB grills Simone Khambatta for 4 hrs, sets Rakul Preet Singh’s date for Friday

State

Thunderstorm, lightning likely in Odisha for next two days

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7