WATCH: DRDO Conducts Trials Of Pinaka Rockets In Odisha

Balasore: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has conducted trials of Pinaka rockets at Balasore in Odisha.

The DRDO conducted user trials of DRDO-developed Enhanced Range Pinaka rockets at Balasore and Pokhran since the past few weeks.

This is a success for ‘Make in India’ initiative in defence, manufacturers including Munitions India Ltd and Economic Explosives Ltd.

The tested rockets met user requirements at trials and the test was completed.

