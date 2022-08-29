Pinaka Rocket
Pic Credits: ANI

WATCH: DRDO Conducts Trials Of Pinaka Rockets In Odisha

Balasore: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has conducted trials of Pinaka rockets at Balasore in Odisha.

The DRDO conducted user trials of DRDO-developed Enhanced Range Pinaka rockets at Balasore and Pokhran since the past few weeks.

This is a success for ‘Make in India’ initiative in defence, manufacturers including Munitions India Ltd and Economic Explosives Ltd.

The tested rockets met user requirements at trials and the test was completed.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: 

(Video Credits: ANI)

