Cyclone Yaas Update, Odisha Starts Evacuation Of People

By WCE 2
cyclone yaas
A Video Grab From I&PR Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Since Cyclone Yaas is expected to hit Odisha by May 26, the government is taking all the precautions that are required to save people.

The people living near the seashore, kaccha houses and low-lying areas are being evacuated to safer shelters such as schools, cyclone shelters etc.

The government has made all facilities such as providing drinking water, dry and cooked food and providing plastic sheets wherever required.

The Information and Public Relations Department has shared a video in which people are seen shifting to a school building in Tirtol block of Jagatsinghpur district.

The locals have also expressed their relief on being shifted to safer places. Read what people have to share.

