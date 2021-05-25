Bhubaneswar: Since Cyclone Yaas is expected to hit Odisha by May 26, the government is taking all the precautions that are required to save people.

The people living near the seashore, kaccha houses and low-lying areas are being evacuated to safer shelters such as schools, cyclone shelters etc.

The government has made all facilities such as providing drinking water, dry and cooked food and providing plastic sheets wherever required.

The Information and Public Relations Department has shared a video in which people are seen shifting to a school building in Tirtol block of Jagatsinghpur district.

Evacuation process is going on at Tirtol block by evacuation team in presence of ADM, Jagatsinghpur, BDO, Tirtol. pic.twitter.com/AHEA3tFHgZ — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 24, 2021

The locals have also expressed their relief on being shifted to safer places. Read what people have to share.

Odisha | Locals evacuated from their homes to shelter homes in Jagatsinghpur district, ahead of #CycloneYaas “During last cyclone, my family lost everything. We luckily survived. I’ve come here with my husband, daughter & her children,” said Lakshmi, from Sandhakud in Paradeep pic.twitter.com/EIkPSp0Zdj — Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) May 25, 2021