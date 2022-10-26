Watch: Chain snatching in Bhubaneswar caught live on camera!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a chain snatching incident has been caught live on camera in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha.

This incident of loot has been reported from N-4 block of Nayapalli area in Bhubaneswar. The dexterity with which the loot is committed is shocking.

In the video a woman is seen strolling casually inside the boundary of her house completely unaware of a man standing outside on the road and stocking her.

The man waits for the right moment patiently and at the spur of the moment, he quietly walks towards the woman and snatches away the chain with both hands.

The act of the man has been caught clearly in the Closed-circuit television (CCTV) installed right outside the woman’s house.

After a brief lull, chain snatchers have become active yet again in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar city.

According to reports, it is yet to be known whether the victim has reported the matter to the local police, but the CCTV footage clearly shows the act.

Earlier this year there was a marked spur of chain snatching incidents in Bhubaneswar. The DCP of Bhubaneswar had then alerted all police officers and property offence prevention and detection (POPD) teams in the city to put a check on such crimes.

WATCH THE SHOCKING VIDEO OF THE LOOT HERE: