Watch: Casting couch allegation against Odia film producer Akshaya Parija

Bhubaneswar: An actress has brought sexual exploitation allegations against Odia film producer Akshaya Parija.

According to reports, the complainant said that Parija lured her by offering her the lead role in one of his upcoming films. He then allegedly exploited her sexually for one and half years.

The actress a resident of Bhubaneswar has reportedly lodged a complaint with the Laxmisagar police in this connection.

According to reports, the girl has submitted some photographs supporting her claims.

However, Parija refuted the claims of the girl and also said that the allegations are completely baseless.

It is noteworthy however that, the Laxmisagar police is yet to comment on the issue.

