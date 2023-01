Bhubaneswar: A private bus caught fire all of sudden at Baramunda bus stand in the capital city of Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The bus ‘Khandadhar Queen’ was parked at the bus stand when it caught fire all of a sudden.

According to reports, the firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames. However, the bus was completely gutted by the time the flames were extinguished.