Watch: Building sinks in Bhubaneswar due to heavy rainfall

Bhubaneswar: A 3-story building has reportedly sunk in the Dumduma area of Bhubaneswar due to heavy rainfall throughout today.

According to reports, the 3-story building situated at Sukh Vihar of Raghunath Nagar in the Dumduma area of the State Capital city sunk to some extent.

While the pillar and balcony of the building are said to have sunk due to the heavy downpour, the walls of the building also have developed cracks.

Panic gripped the inmates following the sinking of the building. Some of them and the neighbours are also are leaving their houses out of fear.

“I am scared to live here anymore and have searched for a rented house. I do not know exactly whether the house has sunk or not and it has a proper foundation. But the condition of the building is now danger and it may collapse at any time,” said one of the inmates to the reporters while leaving the building.

Due to heavy rainfall, the normal life in Bhubaneswar came to a halt. Low lying areas have been reported waterlogging and the drains have been filled with floodwater. Traffic was also affected in the city.

Meanwhile, the city-based India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest bulletin informed that the highest amount of rainfall was reported in Puri City. From 8.30 AM to 8.30 PM the Pilgrim City recorded 181.7 mm rainfall while Bhubaneswar and Paradeep witnessed rainfall of 122.3 mm and 53.6 mm respectively in the last 12 hours.