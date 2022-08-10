WATCH: Bridge Collapses In Nuapada, Communication Cut Off

Nuapada: A bridge between Sarabanga and Amanara over Jonk River in the Nuapada district caved in on Wednesday.

The incident triggered a public uproar, people blamed the construction firm for low quality work.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the mishap

Due to the collapse of the bridge, vehicular traffic along Odisha-Chhatisgarh route has been affected.

Villages, agriculture fields, and low-lying areas were flooded as rivers were in spate in several districts of Odisha.