nuapada bridge collapse

WATCH: Bridge Collapses In Nuapada, Communication Cut Off

By WCE 2 99 0

Nuapada: A bridge between Sarabanga and Amanara over Jonk River in the Nuapada district caved in on Wednesday.

The incident triggered a public uproar, people blamed the construction firm for low quality work.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the mishap

Due to the collapse of the bridge, vehicular traffic along Odisha-Chhatisgarh route has been affected.

Villages, agriculture fields, and low-lying areas were flooded as rivers were in spate in several districts of Odisha.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Servitors Conflict In Lingaraj Temple, No Prayer Or Prasad Since 2 Days

State

RI In Ganjam Of Odisha Under Vigilance Scanner

State

Odisha: Rainfall Worries Farmers, Crops On The Verge Of Rotting

State

Odisha Excise Department Seizes 1.22 Cr Cash And Gold Biscuits!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.