WATCH: Birsa Munda Stadium enters Guinness World Records for largest hockey stadium

Bhubaneswar: It is indeed a proud moment for Odisha since the Birsa Munda Hockey stadium in Rourkela has entered the Guiness Book of World Records.

The stadium is the largest fully seated hockey stadium of the world. The Birsa Munda Hockey stadium has been certified by the Guiness Book of World Records.

Chief minister of Odisha inaugurated the Birsa Munda hockey stadium in Rourkela on January 5, 2023. The Birsa Munda hockey stadium, along with Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar hosted the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023.

According to olympic.com, Birsa Munda stadium was the fourth largest hockey stadium in the entire world with a seating capacity of over 20,000.

The Birsa Munda Stadium is built over 15 acres of land in the Biju Patnaik University of Technology campus. It houses a swimming pool, a fitness center and a tunnel connecting the dressing room and the practice pitch.

But, to the delight of the people of Odisha, the Birsa Munda Hockey stadium in Rourkela has entered the Guiness Book of World Records.

“A proud moment for #Odisha. The largest fully seated hockey stadium of the #world is the Birsa Munda Hockey stadium in Rourkela. Just certified by the Guiness Book of World Records . Salute the team Odisha and inspiring vision of HCM @naveen_odisha. Jai Jagannatha” wrote the Secretary (5T) to CM VK Pandian on his official Instagram handle.

VK Pandian also shared a video of him sharing the news with the Chief Minister of Odisha, watch the video here: