[Watch] Bhubaneswar Bhimatangi woman murder: Special team to probe in Jajpur

Bhubaneswar: A special Police team has been formed to probe the much discussed Bhimatangi woman murder case of Bhubaneswar in Jajpur. It is to be noted that the deceased and accused are from Jajpur district.

As per reports, the special team will inquire about the matter with the relatives of the accused and deceased, informed Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Das.

As per preliminary investigation the deceased Priyanka Priyadarshini and accused Jagannath Pradhan were known to each other. And it was a pre-planned murder. As per the note seized from the crime scene, the accused had planned to kill first the deceased’s infant son, then the woman and finally he would have committed suicide. However, it did not happen. Fortunately, the kid was in the landlord’s house and so got saved. And though the accused reportedly attempted suicide, he is now under treatment at Capital hospital.

In another shocking revelation, the whatsApp chat of the accused has come to the fore.

It is to be noted that the dead body of a woman was found in a pool of blood with throat slit from her house in Bhimatangi area in Bhubaneswar. A youth was also found in the same spot with his wrist cut who has been said to be the accused of the crime.