Watch: Bees in love with Shopkeeper! Sit on face but never harm

Kendrapara: Ganesh Chandra Ray, a shopkeeper in Ali Nuabazar of Kendrapara district, has found himself in a heartwarming situation as thousands of bees have become regular visitors to his pan shop. The bees arrive every morning before the shop opens and feast on the delectable offerings. Surprisingly, despite their large numbers, the bees have never harmed anyone, leaving locals in awe of this unique phenomenon.

Ganesh has been running his pan shop for over 35 years. He first noticed a few bees visiting his shop when he started selling a special pan called ‘Rajpan’. Gradually, their numbers multiplied, and now thousands of bees flock to his shop daily.

Gradually, Ganesh has developed a special bond with these bees, and he takes pride in feeding them three times a day. Besides being a devoted shopkeeper, Ganesh is also an animal and bird lover. He nurtures and cares for foxes, mice, parrots, and various other creatures at his home.

His unique identity and his incredible relationship with the bees have made him a topic of much discussion in Ali Nuabazar.

Locals and visitors to the area are amazed by the scene of thousands of bees hovering around the pan shop, as people gather to enjoy their refreshments without any fear of being harmed. Ganesh’s dedication to the well-being of these bees and his harmonious relationship with nature have left a lasting impression on the locals.