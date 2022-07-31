WATCH: Babushaan’s Mother Aparajita Mohanty Appeals ‘Please leave us alone’

Bhubaneswar: In a viral video, circulated in the media today by Aparajita Mohanty the mother of Babushaan Mohanty, the actor appealed, ‘Please leave us alone’.

The veteran actress urged the media not to gather in front of their residence since it is creating problems for their family.

She also added in the video that her husband Uttam Mohanty is not well. She further informed that her brother-in-law is a heart patient and is also not keeping healthy.

She further appealed that, it has been six days and they cannot open the windows or step out of their homes.

‘We urge you to leave us alone.’ the distressed actress added.

It is to be noted that, Ollywood actor Tanmay Mohanty, better known professionally as Babushaan Mohanty appeared before the Kharvel Nagar police station.

The actor appeared before the police station in two separate cases filed over his ongoing family disputes.

Babushaan reportedly faced police interrogation for about 40 minutes in the presence of his mother, noted actress Aparajita Mohanty and relative Rabi Mishra.