WATCH: Actress Rani Panda apologises for death of bike rider

Bhubaneswar: Odia actor Rani Panda has released a video apologizing for the death of a biker after her car hit and killed a bike rider.

It is worth mentioning that, Odia opera actress Rani Panda’s car collided with a bike. The rider of the bike has lost his life in the accident.

The bike rider was rushed to SCB hospital in critical condition. However, he died while undergoing treatment there the man has been identified as Sukanta Behera.

The accident had taken place late at night on November 25, 2022.

The actress is seen to in a highly venerable mental condition in the video released on her official Instagram handle.

She is seen crying and apologizing for the loss of the family and the tragedy that has occurred in their lives.

