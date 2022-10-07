WATCH: 7-feet-long snake rescued from Ganjam of Odisha

By Sudeshna Panda 0
snake rescued odisha

Berhampur: A 7-feet-long python has been rescued by the Snake Helpline from Ganjam district of Odisha on Thursday.

According to reports, the Snake Helpline rescued a python from Madamohanpur, a suburb of Berhampur, late last night.

The local residents who spotted the huge serpent contacted the Snake Helpline of Nayak Sahi in the village.

The Snake Helpline member Swadhin Kumar Sahu arrived and skillfully rescued the python.

Due to heavy rains, the snake had loitered into the human habitat. The python has been rescued and handed over to the forest department.

The python has been released in a nearby protected forest, forest officials said.

 

