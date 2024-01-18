WATCH: 6-foot-long dolphin rescued from Jalaka river in Balasore

Balasore: In a unique piece of news, a six-foot-long dolphin was rescued from Jalaka river in Balasore district of Odisha on Thursday.

Today some people of the village went to the river to bathe and saw this dolphin in the river and informed the villagers.

The villagers were afraid of this fish, thinking it might be dangerous, so they caught it with a net and left it in the pond. Balasore Forest Department officials reached the spot and are trying to catch the fish from the said pond. There is a huge crowd of people to see the fish.



