WATCH: 5T Secretary And Other Govt Officers Visit Traffic Stops In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and in charge of 5T, VK Pandian visited several traffic stops in Bhubaneswar today.

Due to the ever-increasing population of the capital city traffic management has become a major problem of the administration.

Following instructions of Chief Minister towards improving the traffic management system in Bhubaneswar the 5T Secretary made the visits.

V.K.Pandian visited Sishu Bhawan Square, Ravi talkies Square, Kalpana Square, Behera Sahi Square, Rasulgarh Square, Aiginia Square, etc and oversaw the situation.

He also held discussions with the senior government officers belonging to the administration and police for improvement in the traffic management.

