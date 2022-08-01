WATCH: 2 Rare Black Tigers Spotted In Odisha, Details Here

Baripada: Rare variety of Black Tigers have been spotted in Simlipal Tiger Reserve of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

It is to be noted that, “Tigers are a symbol of sustainability of India’s forests said Susanta Nanda, Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer who shared the video of these majestic beasts on his twitter handle.

He has further added that, “Sharing an interesting clip of a rare melanistic tiger marking its territory on international Tigers day.”

He also wrote in his tweet that these tigers are, “From a Tiger Reserve poised for recovery of an isolated source population with a very unique gene pool.”

The officer has shared a video which has become viral.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE: