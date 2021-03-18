Cuttack: As many as twelve students of a private science college in the Cuttack city have tested positive for Covid-19.

In order to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) authorities have placed the students under quarantine in the college hostel.

After the students developed Covid-19 symptoms , they underwent rapid antigen test and tested positive.

The CMC has initiated contact tracing of the students as per the guidelines issued by the Health department and the entire area will be sanitised.