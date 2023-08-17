WATCH: 12-feet-cobra rescued from kitchen in Odisha

Choudwar: In a shocking incident, a 12-feet-long cobra was rescued from a kitchen in Odisha, said reliable reports on Thursday.

A 12-feet-rare cobra snake was rescued from Choudwar. The cobra has been rescued from Cuttack forest division in Bairi range of Mangarajpur Forest from Ghanda tribal settlement.

The villagers were scared when they spotted the snake. It is alleged that the snake had strayed into the village in search of food.

Mangarajpur forest department staff arrived and rescued the snake after a long hour of toil. After rescuing the cobra, the snake was released in the thick forest between Damdamani forest and Kapilash forest for safety reasons.

