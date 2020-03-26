Washing Hands a Must to Enter Village in Odisha’s Gajapati in Wake of Coronavirus

Washing Hands a Must to Enter Village in Odisha’s Gajapati in Wake of Coronavirus

Gajapati: This village in Odisha has come up with a novel idea to prevent spread of coronavirus.

The villagers of Badakuduru in Gosani Block of Gajapati are not allowing anyone to enter their village without washing their hands.

So if one wants to enter the village, his hands have to be clean!

The villagers have clearly said that one cannot enter their village unless one washes their hand properly and sanitizes them.

They are providing sanitizers and hand wash for the purpose at their own cost. A great social message is being sent out to everyone by these villagers.