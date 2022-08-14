Warning Issued In Twin-Cities For Heavy Rainfall

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: IMD has issued warning for severe rainfall in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Two to three centimetre of rainfall per hour is expected.

While orange warning has been issued for Khordha, a red warning has been issued for Cuttack.

5, 36,000 cusec water is flowing through Mundali barrage. The water level will rise significantly in the next 24 hours as the 9, 10,000 cusec flood water flowing through Khairamala at present will reach Mundali.

Various low-lying areas in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Puri districts are in the danger of getting flooded.