Warning Issued In Twin-Cities For Heavy Rainfall

By KalingaTV Bureau 66 0

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: IMD has issued warning for severe rainfall in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Two to three centimetre of rainfall per hour is expected.

While orange warning has been issued for Khordha, a red warning has been issued for Cuttack.

5, 36,000 cusec water is flowing through Mundali barrage. The water level will rise significantly in the next 24 hours as the 9, 10,000 cusec flood water flowing through Khairamala at present will reach Mundali.

Various low-lying areas in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Puri districts are in the danger of getting flooded.

You might also like
State

Cuttack: Flood water enters Maa Bhattarika Temple

State

Odisha: Collector cancels government holidays in Cuttack

State

Odisha: Low pressure intensifies into well marked low pressure, red warning to 7…

State

Hirakud Dam Opens 34 Sluice Gates To Release Floodwater

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.