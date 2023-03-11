Ward member attacked over past enmity in Balasore

Balasore: The ward member of Dalanga village under Khaera block was attacked and beaten by seven youths over past enmity here. The youths also set the ward members bike on fire and fled from the scene. The incident took place near Munipada under Khaera police in Balasore district.

According to sources, ward member Deepak Panigrahi of Ward-6 of Dalanga village, was returning home from a meeting after solving a problem in Jalada Panchayat when seven youths started beating him with pipes.

Deepak started to run from them to save his life but they continued to follow and attack him. At last they set his bike on fire and fled from the scene.

The locals rescued Deepak after hearing his screams and rushed him to the Khaera hospital for treatment. Deepak has sustained multiple injuries on his body.

It is suspected that Deepak was attacked by the same group of youths with whom he had a spat in Tuta village a few days ago.

Though the youths had covered their face with a towel, Deepak recognized two of them to be from Tuta village. Police have registered a case and an investigation has been inititated.