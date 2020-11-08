America's Got Talent 16 Auditions Going To Be Virtual! Here’s How You Can Take Part

Want To Show Your Talent To The Entire World? Here’s A Golden Opportunity For You Amid Covid Pandemic

Do you want to showcase you God gifted talent to the entire world during the ongoing Covid pandemic situation? Well, a golden opportunity is waiting for you as the auditions for the America’s Got Talent 16 is all set to be held.

The organisers, however, has decided to hold the auditions virtually in view of the coronavirus outbreak. This is going to be the first ever AGT virtual auditions.

Candidates can register themselves for the America’s Got Talent 16 virtual audition where they will get an opportunity to meet an AGT Producer and audition for them via a live stream video audition.

The AGT 16 virtual auditions will be held on November 14, November 15, December 12 and December 13. Prior to this, the flash audition will be held on November 11.

The candidates can visit the official website and click on any of the above given date to sign up for a live video audition with the show’s producers.

In order to be part of the AGT 16 Virtual Open Call, the candidates can click here and register themselves.

They also can click here to know more details about the audition and go through the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ).