Want to get more interest on savings account? These five banks will give you; check details

Everyone who opens a saving account has only an objective that is to deposit money and save them for specific period. However, most of the people who open a saving account do hardly think about the interest rates they would get from the banks though they think of getting as much interest on their savings account.

However, if you are looking for more interest from your saving accounts here is a good news for you. Small finance banks of the country are paying up to 7.5% interest on savings account as compared to big banks.

Here is the list of five small banks which provide more savings rates:

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

4 percent per annum on balances of up to Rs 1 lakh

6.25 percent annually on balances of up to 1 lakh to 10 lakh rupees

6 percent per annum over Rs 10 lakh

(These rates are applicable from 1 June 2020.)

AU Small Finance Bank

4% per annum on deposits below Rs 1 lakh

5% per annum on amount less than Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh

5 percent to less than Rs 10 lakh to 6 percent annually

7 per cent per annum on amounts ranging from Rs 10 lakh to less than Rs 5 crore

6.5 percent per annum on amounts ranging from Rs 5 crore to less than Rs 10 crore

(These rates are applicable from 25 May 2020.)

Jana Small Finance Bank

4.5 percent annually on balances of up to Rs 1 lakh

5.5 percent annually Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

6.5 per cent annually on the amount of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 5 crore

7.5 percent annually if the amount is more than Rs 5 crore

(These rates are applicable from 10 April 2020.)

North East Small Finance Bank

5 percent per annum on balances up to Rs 10 lakh

6 percent per annum for Rs 10 lakh and above

(These rates are applicable from 1 May 2020.)

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

4 percent annually up to 1 lakh rupees

5 percent per annum on amount from 1 lakh to 5 lakh rupees

5.25% per annum on amount between 5 lakh to 50 lakh rupees

6.25 percent per annum for 50 million to 5 crore rupees

6.5 percent annually on amounts above Rs 5 crore

(These rates are applicable from 4 August 2020.)