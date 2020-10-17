Want to get job in Supreme Court? Here’s is a great opportunity, apply soon

A golden opportunity to get a job in Supreme Court of India has come up. Eligible and interested candidates who are willing to do the job here, they can complete the application process through the official website.

The process of applying for the vacant posts has also started. The last date of application for these posts has been set as November 6, 2020.

Before applying, the candidates must read the notification through the official website or the following link. Complete information related to the job such as the required qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. are being given below.

Post Details:

Branch Officer (Network Administrator): 1 post

Branch Officer (Web Server Administrator): 1 post

Branch Officer (Database Administrator): 2 posts

Junior Court Assistant (Hardware Maintenance): 3 posts

Important Dates: Last date for submission of online application: 06 November 2020

Age Range: The age limit for the posts of Junior Court Assistant has been set from 18 years to 30 for the candidates and 30 years to 45 years for all the posts of Branch Officers.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have BE or BTech (BE / BTech), or Masters in Computer Science (MSc Computer Science) degree.

How to apply: Offline will have to be applied to these posts. The application form has been released along with the notification. You can download it from the following notification link. After downloading, take a print out of the application form. Then according to the guidelines mentioned in the notification, fill it and send it to the given address.

Address: Branch Officer (Recruitment Cell), Supreme Court of India, Tilak Marg, New Delhi – 110001

Application fee: Candidates will not have to pay any kind of application fee.

Selection Process: The selection of qualified candidates on these posts will be done on the basis of written test (objective time test), aptitude test (objective type) and interview.

Click here for the official website.

Click here for official notification.