Want Police Job? You may get salary up to Rs 69000, Check details

Do you want to do government job and that too job of a police? If yes you have a great opportunity now as applications for recruitment to about 500 posts is being sought.

The Bihar Police has invited applications for recruitment to about 500 posts. Under this, recruitment will be done on the post of forest guard. The process of application for Bihar Police Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 has started. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for this recruitment by 04 September 2020.

Here are the details of the job

Bihar Police has sought application for recruitment to the 484 posts. The pay scale of the candidate to be selected under this will be Rs 21700-69100 per month. Candidates will be given salary as per Matrix Level 3.

For this recruitment, it is mandatory for a candidate to pass 12th from any recognized board. For this, candidates from 18 years to 23 years can apply. Age will be counted on 01 January 2020.

Candidates applying for General / OBC / EWS category will have to pay Rs 450 as application fee. At the same time, SC / ST candidates will have to pay 112 rupees. Candidates can pay the examination fee through debit card, credit card, net banking and e-challan.

Important dates:

Start of online application – 21 July 2020 Last date for online application – 04 September 2020 Last date for submission of application fee – 04 September 2020

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and physical test.

The interested candidates can CLICK HERE to get information related to the recruitment.