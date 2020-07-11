Want jobs at National Health Mission? Apply soon before July 21

Want jobs at National Health Mission? Apply soon before July 21

Want to do job at National Health Mission? Well, you can apply as the National Health Mission (NHM Karnataka) is going to recruit on many posts.

The NHM Karnataka has invited application for the post of Nurse Mid-Level Healthcare Providers (MLHPs).

Details about the job

Name of the posts: Nurse Mid-Level Healthcare Provider (MLHP)

Number of posts: 1356 Posts 1356 Posts

Important Dates: a) Starting date for submission of application: 24 June 2020

b) Last date for submission of application form: July 21, 2020 (5:00 pm)

Educational Qualifications: For further details related to the candidates educational qualification, see further notification.

How to apply: Candidates can apply for recruitment to the posts through the official website karnataka.gov.in of NHM Karnataka from 24 June to 21 July 2020 (5:00 pm).

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination.

Interested candidates can Click here for the official website.

Candidates can Click here to read the official notification to get more information about the job.