Want job in teaching sector? Apply online soon for 133 vacant Govt posts

Want job in teaching sector? Apply online soon for 133 vacant Govt posts

Do you want to make a career in teaching lines? Well, then the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for recruitment of several vacant posts.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the post of Lecturer, Associate Professor and Professor in Govt. Engineering Colleges and Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept.

Here are the job details:

Important dates:

Date for beginning of registration: August 25, 2020 to September 11, 2020

Last date to submit application fee: September 16, 2020

Last date to submit application form: September 23, 2020

Last date to remit the online application fee: September 30, 2020

Names and number of posts:

Associate Professor: 50 Posts

Lecturer: 47 Posts

Professor: 36 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for the post of lecturer should have Master’s degree in Math subject with first class or Equivalent at Bachelor’s or Master’s level.

Candidates applying for the post of Professor should have Ph.D in Mechanical Engg. and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Mechanical Engg.

Candidates applying for the post of Associate Professor should have Ph.D in Electronics and Communication Engg. and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Master/s level in the Electronics and Communication Engg.

Age Limit

There is no age bar for faculty posts but the retirement age is 65 years

Selection Procedure for Faculty Posts

The candidates who apply for the Lecturer post will be selected on the basis of work knowledge and teaching skill through written test.

The selection for Associate Professor and Professor Posts will be done on the basis of Academic Performance, Research Performance, Domain Knowledge and Teaching Skill.

How to apply

The interested and eligible candidates can apply through the online mode between August 25 and September 23, 2020.

Candidates can click here to visit the official website.

Candidates can click here to go through the notification and get more information about the recruitment drive.