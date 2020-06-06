Want job at NTPC? Apply online soon

Do you want to do job at NTPC Limited has (National Thermal Power Corporation Limited)? The NTPC Limited has invited applications for several posts including the Head of Excavation/Executive (excavation).

Here are the details:

Last Date of Online Registration: June 22, 2020

Name & number of posts:

Head of Excavation: 01 Post

Executive (Excavation): 01 Post

Mine Surveyor/Mine Surveyor: 18 Posts

Executive (Mine Planning -RQP): 02 Posts

Head of Mine Surveyor: 01 Post

Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Salary:

Head of Excavation: Engineering Degree in Mechanical/Mining Machinery from recognized Indian University/Institution. 18 years of post-qualification executive experience in relevant area. Age Limit: 52 years. Consolidating fixed monthly pay of Rs. 2,27,000

Executive (Excavation): Engineering Degree in Mechanical/Mining Machinery from recognized Indian University/Institution.10 years of post-qualification executive experience in relevant area. Age Limit: 47 years. Consolidating fixed monthly pay of Rs. 1,70,000

Executive (Mine Planning -RQP): Engineering Degree in Mining or Post Graduation Degree in Geology/Applied Geology with Recognized Qualified Person (RQP) certification of Ministry of Coal, Government of India. 14 years of post-qualification executive experience in relevant area. Age Limit: 47 years. Consolidating fixed monthly pay of Rs. 1,89,000

Executive (Mine Planning -RQP): Engineering Degree in Mining or Post Graduation Degree in Geology/Applied Geology with Recognized Qualified Person (RQP) certification of Ministry of Coal, Government of India. 14 years of post-qualification executive experience in relevant area. Age Limit: 47 years. Consolidating fixed monthly pay of Rs. 1,89,000
Head of Mine Surveyor: Degree in civil/Mining/Mines Survey Holder of valid Mine surveyor certificate of Competency of DGMS for Coal under CMR 2017/CMR 1957.Age Limit: 47 years. Consolidating fixed monthly pay of Rs. 1,89,000

Mine Surveyor/Mine Surveyor: Degree in civil/Mining/Mines Survey Holder of valid Mine surveyor certificate of Competency of DGMS for Coal under CMR 2017/CMR 1957.Age Limit: 37 years for Asst, Mine Surveyor and 42 years for Mine Surveyor. Consolidating fixed monthly pay of Rs. 57,000/ Consolidating fixed monthly pay of Rs. 76,000

Degree in civil/Mining/Mines Survey Holder of valid Mine surveyor certificate of Competency of DGMS for Coal under CMR 2017/CMR 1957.Age Limit: 37 years for Asst, Mine Surveyor and 42 years for Mine Surveyor. Consolidating fixed monthly pay of Rs. 57,000/ Consolidating fixed monthly pay of Rs. 76,000



How to Apply

Candidates can apply for the jobs through the prescribed application format on or before June 22, 2020.

Click here online application link

Click here to download official notification

Click here official website link