Want job at NTPC? Apply online soon
Do you want to do job at NTPC Limited has (National Thermal Power Corporation Limited)? The NTPC Limited has invited applications for several posts including the Head of Excavation/Executive (excavation).
Here are the details:
Last Date of Online Registration: June 22, 2020
Name & number of posts:
- Head of Excavation: 01 Post
- Executive (Excavation): 01 Post
- Mine Surveyor/Mine Surveyor: 18 Posts
- Executive (Mine Planning -RQP): 02 Posts
- Head of Mine Surveyor: 01 Post
Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Salary:
- Head of Excavation: Engineering Degree in Mechanical/Mining Machinery from recognized Indian University/Institution. 18 years of post-qualification executive experience in relevant area. Age Limit: 52 years. Consolidating fixed monthly pay of Rs. 2,27,000
- Executive (Excavation): Engineering Degree in Mechanical/Mining Machinery from recognized Indian University/Institution.10 years of post-qualification executive experience in relevant area. Age Limit: 47 years. Consolidating fixed monthly pay of Rs. 1,70,000
- Executive (Mine Planning -RQP): Engineering Degree in Mining or Post Graduation Degree in Geology/Applied Geology with Recognized Qualified Person (RQP) certification of Ministry of Coal, Government of India. 14 years of post-qualification executive experience in relevant area. Age Limit: 47 years. Consolidating fixed monthly pay of Rs. 1,89,000
- Head of Mine Surveyor: Degree in civil/Mining/Mines Survey Holder of valid Mine surveyor certificate of Competency of DGMS for Coal under CMR 2017/CMR 1957.Age Limit: 47 years. Consolidating fixed monthly pay of Rs. 1,89,000
- Mine Surveyor/Mine Surveyor: Degree in civil/Mining/Mines Survey Holder of valid Mine surveyor certificate of Competency of DGMS for Coal under CMR 2017/CMR 1957.Age Limit: 37 years for Asst, Mine Surveyor and 42 years for Mine Surveyor. Consolidating fixed monthly pay of Rs. 57,000/ Consolidating fixed monthly pay of Rs. 76,000
How to Apply
Candidates can apply for the jobs through the prescribed application format on or before June 22, 2020.
Click here online application link
Click here to download official notification
Click here official website link