Want a cheapest bike with high mileage in low petrol consumption? Here’s is the best option in festive season

The festive season is about to begin and during this time people across the country take new cars and bikes. Automobile companies too have high hopes from this season. Before buying a vehicle, a customer considers different things. For someone the looks of the vehicle should be better while one is attracted towards the features. At the same time, there are many customers who only mean by mileage, that is, they demand better mileage in lower petrol consumption.

Before taking a bike, there is a confusion in the mind of the customers as to which bike to take. There are many bikes manufacturing companies in the market that claim to give higher mileage. In such a situation, we are telling you about such bikes that will give you great mileage in low petrol consumption.

TVS Sport: TVS Motors recently introduced its famous commuter bike TVS Sport in the market with the new updated BS6 engine. It is one of the few bikes in India that offers a mileage of over 100 on a liter of petrol. The BS4 model gives mileage up to 76.4 kmpl. That is, if you buy this bike with BS6 engine, then you will get 15 percent more mileage. Features like Electric Start, Aluminum Grab Grill, Chrome Muffler Guard and Sporty Instrument Cluster are available. The kick-start version of this bike starts at Rs 53,700.

Honda CD 110 Dream: This bike with 109.5 cc engine will give a mileage of 74 km per liter. Its starting mechanisms are self-start and kick start. This bike comes with two variants Honda CD 110 Dream STD BS VI and Honda CD 110 Dream DLX BS VI option. There is not much difference between the price and mileage of both. You will get this bike between 74 to 75 thousand rupees.

Bajaj Platina: The Bajar Platina is available in the market with 115.0 cc engine. This bike is also known for its excellent mileage. The starting mechanism of this bike is the electric start. It has a 5-speed transmission. This bike gives 80 kilometer mileage on one liter of petrol. The showroom price of Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear Disc BS VI is Rs 59,802. Its fuel tank capacity is 11.5 liters.

Hero Splendor Plus: The Splendor Plus bike is considered a good option for the bike for better mileage. You can buy it at a price ranging from 58 thousand rupees to 64 thousand rupees. The new BS6 Splendor Plus engine is powered by 7.9 horsepower at 8000 rpm. This bike gives mileage of 80 km on one liter of petrol.

(With inputs from jansatta.com)