Walk-in OPD services at AIIMS Bhubaneswar to restart from this date

OPD services at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The walk-in OPD services at AIIMS Bhubaneswar will resume from June 28, said a note from AIIMS Authorities on Thursday. It is to be noted that the OPD services of AIIMS were temporarily closed on 26 April 2021 due to Covid guidelines and restrictions.

“Given the marginal decrease in Covid cases, it has been decided by the competent authority to restart our walk-in OPD services from the 28th of this month with a limit on calling patients in all the departments,” said the note issued by Bhubaneswar AIIMS.

“Gradually we will increase the number in the future. As such, patients’ overall routine check-ups will be continued through the AIIMS Bhubaneswar Swastya App and Telemedicine,” the note also said.

For any further information, the helpdesk of AIIMS can be contacted.

