Wagons get detached from engine in Koraput

By Deepa Sharma
Odisha: Woman Attempts Suicide By Jumping In Front Of Running Train With Daughter

Koraput: The wagons of a goods train got detached from its engine near Padua station in Odisha’s Koraput district.

The incident took place as the train was en route from Kirandul to Visakhapatnam, causing disruption to the railway operations and raising concerns over passenger safety.

Earlier, on Saturday, a similar incident took place in the Capital city of Bhubaneswar. The wagons of a goods train got detached from its engine at Vani Vihar Railway Station. Following the incident, the engine reached the Mancheswar Railway Station while wagons were left at Vani Vihar Station.

The aftermath of the incidents has left several trains stranded in various locations. Trains to Visakhapatnam, Anugul Express, Nayagarh, Talcher, and Puri have been halted, leaving commuters stranded and frustrated.

On Friday too, the engine of a passenger train traveling from Kharagpur to Bhadrak caught fire in Odisha’s Balasore district. The incident occurred at the Balasore-Laxmannath Road station, catching the attention of the passengers on board.

