VSSUT To Resume Offline Classes From This Date

Sambalpur: The offline classes in Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) Burla, will resume from March 16, informed  Vice Chancellor Bibhuti Bhusan Pati.

The Vice-Chancellor said, that the online classes will be suspended and all the under graduate and post graduate students can join the campus from March 17. Students are required to attend the classes through physical mode as per the time table available in the University website.

The Covid-19 prevention protocols shall be maintained during the classes.

The Vice Chancellor took the decision after VSSUT campus was declared COVID-free.

 

 

 

