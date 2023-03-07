VSSUT student death: Sambalpur police collects lie detection test reports

Sambalpur: In the case of the VSSUT student death, the Sambalpur police shall collect the lie detection test reports on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Sambalpur police shall collect the lie detection test reports of two male friends of deceased from State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFL), Bhubaneswar.

The police on March 4, 2023 had taken Chinmayee’s male friend Preetiman Dey and another friend Manas Tudu from Sambalpur to Burla to conduct their lie detection test.

Meanwhile, the Burla police has returned from Bhubaneswar after conducting further investigate the VSSUT girl student death case on Friday. The Burla police has recovered the bag, laptop and other documents of Chinmayee Sahoo from her rented house at BJB Nagar area in Bhubaneswar.

It is worth mentioning in the postmortem report, it is found that there is a mark similar to strangulation on her neck said reliable reports.

A girl student of VSSUT in Burla had gone missing after jumping off the Power Channel Bridge in Sambalpur. Chinmayi reportedly attended the convocation ceremony at the Varsity on Tuesday where she received the degree from the Vice Chancellor.

Later after the convocation ceremony, she went to the PC Bridge with her friends at around 8 PM. She allegedly jumped into the water channel at PC bridge and went missing. The body of the girl student was found on March 1, 2023.