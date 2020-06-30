Burla: The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla, Odisha has been closed for a day on Tuesday following the death of the husband of a Professor of the institute due to COVID-19.

VSSUT Vice-Chancellor took the decision as the Professor and her husband had visited to many departments in the university.

Sources said, the deceased was working as a senior official in NALCO, Angul. He had reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus yesterday and breathed his last this morning.

While the contact tracing is on and swab sample of the lecturer has been taken for COVID-19 testing, officials said.