VSSUT girl student death case: Post-mortem report of deceased out

Sambalpur: In the matter of the death of the VSSUT girl student Chinmayee the post-mortem report is out, informed Sambalpur SP today. He said that as per the post mortem report, the death of the student was due to drowning in the water.

As per reports, Sambalpur SP said that while the post mortem report is out, the report of the lie detection test is likely to come tomorrow. If out of this report, a satisfactory conclusion cannot be drawn then we may plan for Narco test. Besides, the CCTV footages have been seized from different places which are now being analysed, he said.

The SP further said that the deceased’s family is being informed about the development of the inquiry from time to time.

Reportedly, so far 31 people have been interrogated in this case. Out of these 5 are shopkeepers, one Dhaba owner and a number of students.

Today Chinmayee’s father and mother were interrogated at the office of the SDPO in Burla while Northern Range IG Deepak Kumar, Sambalpur SP Battula Gangadhar, Additional SP Tapan Kumar, Burla SDPO Satyabrata Das and Burla Police Station IIC Sushanta Das were present.