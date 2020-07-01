VSSUT, Burla In Odisha Sealed For 7 Days As Professor Tests COVID19 Positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Burla: The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla has been sealed for seven days starting from today after a professor (female) has been tested positive for COVID19.

The University had been sealed on Tuesday following the death of the husband of a professor. The professor (52) has now been tested positive for the deadly virus.

VSSUT Vice-Chancellor took the decision as the Professor and her husband had visited to many departments in the university.

Sources said, the deceased was working as a senior official in NALCO, Angul. He had reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus yesterday and breathed his last this morning.

While the contact tracing is on and swab sample of the lecturer has been taken for COVID-19 testing, officials said.

