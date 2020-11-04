Voter Turnout Figures In Odisha By Polls, Complete Details Here

Balasore: The voting for the by polls in Balasore Sadar and Tirtol has been recorded and published by the Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha today.

Balasore Sadar recorded a voters turnout of 70.69 percent whereas Tirtol recorded 69.66 percent turnout.

On the other hand the Postal Ballot recorded in Tirtol was 3193 and in Balasore Sadar it was 1631.

The number of Covid positive patients who cast vote was 104 in Tirtol and was only 6 in Balasore.

The EVMs have been safely stored in strong rooms at Balasore Collectorate EVM Wearhouse and SVM College in Jagatsinghpur. They are being guarded by the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

All the rooms are under CCTV surveillance.