Senior Govt Officials Visit COVID-19 Exclusive Hospital in KIMS Bhubaneswar, Check Work Progress

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, 5T secretary VK Pandian, Health Secretary Nikunja Dhal and DMET CBK Mohanty visited the exclusive coronavirus ward of KIMS yesterday.

They checked the work progress and were satisfied with the same. According to sources, work is going on at lightning speed.

The exclusive 500 bed COVID-19 hospital will be ready in 14 days, it is a unique initiative by Odisha government to fight the pandemic.

An independent team of doctors will be appointed for the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients.

It is noteworthy that this is part of a tripartite agreement between KIMS, SUM and the Government of Odisha for coronavirus preparedness. 1000 beds will be dedicated to the treatment.

