VK Pandian visits Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, appreciates spectators

Bhubaneswar: VK Pandian Pandian, Chairman, 5T and Nabin Odisha, visited the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, today, and watched Men’s FIH Pro League 2023-24 match between India and Netherlands.

Speaking during the half time of the match, Kartik Pandian said, “Hockey is very popular in Sundergarh and that’s the reason why Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik decided to build the World’s largest stadium in Rourkela for the World Cup. It’s a tribute to the hockey lovers of Sundergarh and placed Rourkela as a global hub for hockey. The spectators here create the best ambience for hockey in the World.”

Pandian further added that, “India has being playing well and has shown great potential. Similarly, we need to bring more professionalism into the sports management of all sports disciplines. The Corporates will have to start investing in sports and partner with the Federations and Governments”.

He extended his best wishes for all the teams for the ongoing Pro League and hoped that all of them carry back home good memories of Odisha.

Earlier in the day, the Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, visited Barabati stadium in Cuttack and discussed with Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) President Pranab Prakash Das and other officials regarding cricket development in the state.

Pandian reviewed the plans for the transformation of the Barabati cricket stadium with 60,000 seating capacity. This project will be taken up under the 5T transformation initiative of the State Government. The Barabati Stadium area will be developed into World-class sports campus with best facilities for cricketers and other sports disciplines.

Later, he interacted with the coaches and players. He assured that cricket development will be a priority under 5T transformation and cricket training centres with quality coaching will be developed across the state. The aim will be to make Odisha as a major emerging state in the field of cricket.